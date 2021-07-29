Milind Soman tweets major errors on his Wikipedia page, jokes about being born last year on 2 different days.

Milind Soman probably had a good laugh as he came across his Wikipedia page. The actor, model and host took to Twitter during the week to call out some major errors that he spotted on his Wikipedia page. Sharing a photo of the birth date has been listed on the website, Milind Soman joked about being born last year. The page carried two different birth dates and even wrongly but hilariously stated that he was born last year.

He tweeted, "Has someone hacked wikipedia ? Apparently I was born last year on two different days." In another tweet, the fitness enthusiast also highlighted how the page refers to him being booked in Goa. The incident dates back to 2020 when Milind Soman had gone for his birthday and taken social media by storm with a nude photo of himself running on the beach.

Has someone hacked wikipedia ? Apparently I was born last year on two different days pic.twitter.com/E21yWxp5vK — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) July 28, 2021

His Wiki page states that the actor was booked in the said case. Reacting to the same, Milind Soman tweeted, "Apparently I also got booked for running nude on a beach????? I mean, I mean, I did run and the pic is on my instagram page, but booked ???? #Wikiwakeup #littlewikilies." The actor's photo had riled up a section of netizens and a case was also reportedly filed against Milind Soman in Goa.

Apparently I also got booked for running nude on a beach ????? I mean, I mean, I did run and the pic is on my instagram page, but booked ???? #Wikiwakeup #littlewikilies pic.twitter.com/x9mciTaY4I — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) July 28, 2021

Recently, Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar also made headlines as she called out the hypocrisy meted out towards the athletes of northeast India. Click the link below to find out.

ALSO READ: Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar: ‘Indian’ only after winning medal otherwise we're ‘Chinky’ or ‘Chinese’