Milind Soman twins with wife Ankita Konwar giving us major couple goals; See pic

Even at the age of 54, Milind Soman is one such actor who can still make girls go gaga over him. The multi-faceted actor is quite active on social media and keeps entertaining his fans with his pictures and videos. The actor who married his long-time girlfriend Ankita Konwar on April 22, 2018, is having a wonderful time with her and his Instagram posts are proof of it. The two keep posting adorable photos with each other on their social media accounts.

Today, Milind Soman shared another cute picture of him with his wife Ankita Konwar. The two were posing for the camera donning the same outfits. The two were wearing maroon coloured hoodie and blue coloured pants. Ankita paired her look with a pair of yellow coloured sports shoes while Milind paired his look with a pair of black sandals. Sharing the picture, Milind wrote, "Twinning in Tokyo !! Ready for the Last Long Run of the year 2019 with @ankita_earthy." The actor doesn't believe in walking or jogging in shoes and finds his sandals more comfortable.

Milind Soman married to Ankita Konwar in a private ceremony at Alibaug. Milind was even trolled for dating so younger girl but it did not bother him. There is an age gap of almost 26 years between the two but as they say, age is just a number. The actor- model had recently attended a fitness event in the city. On the work front, Milind Soman is seen as a judge on the reality show Supermodels of The Year with .

