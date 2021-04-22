Milind Soman wishes Ankita Konwar on their third marriage anniversary with PICS: ‘Still seems like yesterday’

Milind Soman shares a beautiful post to wish his wife on their 3rd marriage anniversary. Fans are also wishing the couple.

Milind Soman, a fitness enthusiast, is also one of the most popular male models. He is known for completing one of the toughest marathon challenges and is often referred to as the Ironman. He always shares fitness videos which sometimes land him in trouble. However, the model cum actor is today celebrating his third marriage anniversary. He married Ankita Konwar on April 22, 2018 and together they make an adorable couple. The actor took to his Instagram and shared a series of his wife’s smiling pictures to wish her.

He wrote, “3 years!!! Happy anniversary @ankita_earthy Still seems like yesterday this is the smile that warms my heart, this is thesweetheartt that makes me smile.” In all the pictures, he has also shared from his wedding day too. Ankita is looking very beautiful in all the pictures. Actress Bipasha Basu wrote, "Happy anniversary Stay blessed together forever." Fans are also dropping wishes for the couple. One fan wrote, "You guys look so perfect." Another wrote, "Knock on wood."

It is worth mentioning here that both Ankita and Milind had to face a lot of criticism because of the age gap in their marriage. The actor is 26 years older than his wife. The actor had said, "Everybody should be free to choose who they love and who they like and that should be based just on feelings that they have in the heart, it should have nothing to do with the society.”

It is to be noted here that Milind was tested positive for COVID 19 and was under quarantine. He had shared his daily updates with fans and also urged them to get vaccinated.

Also Read: Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar: PHOTOS of the celeb couple as they complete three years of marriage

Credits :Milind Soman Instagram

Share your comment ×