Milind Soman's 81 year old mother working out with Ankita Konwar will motivate you to workout despite lockdown

Milind Soman's mother is not letting the lockdown stop her from working out. Usha Soman joined her daughter-in-law Ankita Konwar for a session of hopscotch.

It is no secret that Milind Soman comes from a family of fitness enthusiasts. Several times in the past, we've been treated to jaw-dropping videos of his mother Usha Soman taking on difficult workout challenges. Today, Milind's wife Ankita Konwar reminded us what a fabulous woman her 81-year-old mother-in-law is. Amid the Coronavirus-induced lockdown, Ankita and Usha made their way to the terrace and indulged in a sweaty workout session. Ankita shared a video from their session and we've truly amazed.

Usha dressed in a saree takes part in a hopscotch session while Ankita dressed in a pair of shorts and a sports tee. In the video, Usha easily skips from one end to another with Ankita by her side. Both the strong women sported a contagious smile as they worked out under the sun. Ankita shared the video with the caption, "In all of living, have much fun and laughter. Life is to be enjoyed, not just endured - #gordonbhinckley If I live to be 80 someday, my only wish is to approach it as fit as you are. May you inspire many more."

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, this isn't the first time Usha has been the headlines for her powerful videos. In the past, Usha gave Milind a run for his money when she performed the plank wearing a saree. In 2016 she participated in a marathon and ran barefoot. Watch the videos below.

Credits :Instagram

