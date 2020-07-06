  1. Home
Milind Soman's mom Usha's 81st birthday included a set of pushups and a cake baked by Ankita Konwar

In the video shared by Milind Soman, his 81-year-old mum Usha Soman can be effortlessly seen doing some pushups and her stamina has definitely stunned us.
Mumbai
Milind Soman and wife Aknita Konwar are fitness enthusiasts and their posts are often full of inspiration and motivation. Over the weekend, Milind Soman shared another such inspirational video as his mother Usha celebrated her 81st birthday on 3 July. The model and actor revealed that his wife Ankita baked a jaggery vanilla almond cake on the occasion instead of indulging in some sinful desserts or cakes. However, the highlight of Milind's post was the video he shared of his mum Usha. 

In the video, 81-year-old Usha can be effortlessly seen doing some pushups as her son records. She did at least 15 pushups in one go and her stamina has definitely stunned us. Milind Soman captioned the video, "3rd July 2020. 81 amazing years celebrated with birthday in lockdown. Party with 15 pushups and a jaggery vanilla almond cake baked by @ankita_earthy happy birthday Aai keep smiling!!" 

Take a look at the birthday post shared by Milind Soman below: 

Ankita also wished her mother-in-law with a sweet selfie and revealed her birthday plans which did not materialise due to the coronavirus crisis. She wrote, "81, fit and fabulous! Last year for her 80th birthday, she chose to go scuba diving in Bali and this year she was supposed to be bungee jumping in Zambia Even though that couldn’t be done given the current situation of the world, we are still so very happy to be able to celebrate her birthday in a happy healthy home Grateful for every moment Happy 81st @somanusha." 

Check it out: 

Isn't this family truly fitness goals? Let us know in the comments below 

Credits :Pinkvilla

