Milind Soman's wife Ankita has a funny name for him as he shares a selfie with head socks on; See PIC

Milind Soman will do anything to keep his lockdown hair out of his face. Despite Ankita calling him funny names, he sports a head sock and strikes a pose with it.

Milind Soman is one of the celebrated style icons in B-Town. No matter what the situation or occasion he knows how to bring his A-game. While for the past few days Milind’s social media was filled with nostalgic throwback pictures, most recently it took a turn when he struck a pose with a head sock on. Along with his post, he also revealed his wife Ankita isn’t a big fan of him wearing the head sock on and gave him a funny name.

Taking to his Instagram account, Milind uploaded a selfie of him standing amid plants striking a wide smile. But that’s not all that will catch your attention, it is also the head sock he is donning. He also revealed that Ankita called him a babaji for wearing on the head sock. “Selfie in a headsock ! Even though @ankita_earthy hates it and says it makes me look like a babaji (whatever that is! ) it keeps my #lockdown hair out of my face in the hills 'be comfortable' is my motto whether I am reading a book or running a marathon! #hills #trees #bamboo #trek #fitnessaddict #health #fun #life #Live2Inspire #smile.” Along with his caption, he added a wide smile emoji.

Here is Milind Soman's post:

This post of Milinds’ received mixed reactions. While a few disagreed with wife Ankita, there were a few who also made fun of the actor wearing on the head sock while out in the hills. Recently the actor took to his Instagram profile and uploaded a throwback picture from his pre modeling days in the late eighties. Looking stunning as ever, he captioned the post, “Some people wanted to see a throwback pic from pre modeling days, so here it is! It's a rare one, taken sometime in the late eighties, and like I said, being very shy, I was not a fan of being photographed I might have been just out of college! #throwbackthursday.”

ALSO READ: Milind Soman shares a THROWBACK pic from his pre modeling days; Says ‘I was not a fan of being photographed’

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×