Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar: ‘Indian’ only after winning medal otherwise we're ‘Chinky’ or ‘Chinese’

The nation is proud and celebrating as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu bagged India a silver medal at the Olympics Games Tokyo 2020. For the unversed, Chanu hails from Northeast India’s Imphal. While the country is rejoicing the big achievement, Milind Soman’s wife Ankita Konwar slammed people discriminating against Northeast Indian citizens. On July 27, Ankita shared a tweet that stated India is ‘infested’ with racism and also called people ‘hypocrites’.

Ankita’s tweet read, “If you’re from Northeast India, you can become an Indian ONLY when you win a medal for the country. Otherwise we are known as “chinky” “Chinese” “Nepali” or a new addition “corona”. India is not just infested with casteism but racism too. Speaking from my experience.” Fitness enthusiast’s post comes as Indian athletes put up their exemplary efforts to win big at the ongoing Tokyo Olympic Games 2020. Her tweet received several reactions from her followers. One user said, "Not sure if I should like this message as I am ashamed of this fact, discrimination is part of our culture," to which Ankita said, "Realising it actually covers the basics." Another user commented, “I couldn't agree more ... It just pains me so much to accept this,” while a fourth one wrote, “Absolutely right, This is what we face All the time...Well Said.” However, a user disappointed with Ankita's tweet said, "Very negative approach........ at least not expected from Mrs Milind." Ankita responded, "I’m Ankita Konwar."

Take a look:

Talking about discrimination and harassment, last week, an incident came to light. Two women reportedly hailing from the Northeast were harassed by a group of men in New Delhi’s Hauz Khas village. The women later uploaded a video narrating their ordeal.

