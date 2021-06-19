Milkha Singh Demise: Akshay Kumar pays tribute to Flying Sikh: May you have a golden run in heaven

Taking to Twitter, Akshay Kumar joined other celebs in mourning the loss of the legendary athlete, Milkha Singh. The Flying Sikh passed away after long battle with COVID 19.

Legendary sprinter Milkha Singh left for the heavenly abode on June 18, 2021, and his demise has shocked the nation. As tributes pour in for the 'Flying Singh' from fans, friends, family and politicians, many are remembering his legacy. also expressed sadness on learning about the death of the legend. The Raksha Bandhan actor took to his social media handle to pay a heartfelt tribute to the Flying Sikh and also expressed his condolences.

Taking to Twitter, Akshay wrote, "Incredibly sad to hear about the demise of #MilkhaSingh ji. The one character I forever regret not playing on-screen! May you have a golden run in heaven, Flying Sikh. Om shanti, Sir." The Khiladi star also expressed how he regretted not playing the legendary sprinter on screen in his biopic. Milkha Singh passed away 5 days after the death of his wife Nirmal Kaur. The sprinter was admitted to the PGIMER for treatment. However, he succumbed after a long battle with COVID 19.

Take a look:

Incredibly sad to hear about the demise of #MilkhaSingh ji. The one character I forever regret not playing on-screen!

— (@akshaykumar) June 19, 2021

The family of the legendary sprinter also released a statement post his demise to inform everyone about the unfortunate news. Post the news of his demise broke, tributes began pouring in from across the globe. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Amit Shah and other politicians paid tributes to Milkha Singh. Sports stars like Sania Mirza, Jwala Gutta and others also were saddened by the demise of the legendary sprinter. Bollywood stars , Jonas, , Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia and others also remembered the Flying Sikh as they offered condolences.

