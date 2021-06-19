Milkha Singh dies at 91: Priyanka Chopra pays sincere tribute to sporting icon: Inspired by your excellence

Legendary sprinter Milkha Singh passed away in Chandigarh at 91.

Legendary sprinter and a sports icon for decades, Milkha Singh passed away on late Friday in Chandigarh. The Padma Shree Awardee is survived by three daughters namely Dr. Mona Singh, Aleeza Grover, Sonia Sanwalka, and golfer son Jeev Milkha Singh. A few days ago his wife Nirmal Kaur also passed away due to COVID 19 in Mohali. Milkha Singh battled COVID for nearly a month. His passing away has left a huge void as he was one of the prime athletes of the nation, who brought many international honours to India. Several celebrities from the sporting world and Bollywood like Sania Mirza and amongst others offered their condolences to the family.

paid a heartfelt tribute to the legend via social media. She recalled meeting him for the first time and imbibing important human qualities from him. She wrote in the tweet, “Warm and welcoming, you made our first meeting so so special. I have been inspired by your excellence, touched by your humility, influenced by your contribution to our country. Om Shanti #Milkha ji. Sending love and prayers to the family. #MilkhaSingh”. The iconic sprinter was immortalized on the silver screen in 2013 when Farhan Akhtar along with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra displayed the enriching life of Milkha Singh in ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’.

Take a look at the tweet:

Warm and welcoming, you made our first meeting so so special. I have been inspired by your excellence, touched by your humility, influenced by your contribution to our country. Om Shanti #Milkha ji. Sending love and prayers to the family. #MilkhaSingh — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) June 18, 2021

Milkha Singh won several laurels for the country including four gold medals for India in the Asian Games, winning the 200m and 400m races in the 1958 Tokyo Asiad. He followed it up with gold medals in the 400m and 4x400m relay races in the 1962 Jakarta Asiad.

