Milkha Singh Passes Away: Farhan Akhtar pens heartfelt note as a tribute to him: I love you with all my heart

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag star Farhan Akhtar took to social media to express his grief over the demise of Flying Singh Milkha Singh. The legendary sprinter passed away on June 18, 2021, after a long battle with COVID 19.

The demise of legendary sprinter Milkha Singh has shocked the nation and tributes have been pouring in for him on social media. Now, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag star Farhan Akhtar has shared a heartfelt note to pay his respects to the legendary sprinter. Farhan, who essayed the role of Milkha Singh on screen in his biopic, remembered him and penned how he managed to inspire everyone with his hard work, honesty and determination.

Taking to Twitter, Farhan remembered him with a photo and wrote, "Dear Milkha ji, A part of me is still refusing to accept that you are no more. Maybe it's the stubborn side I inherited from you...the side that when it sets it's mind on something, just never gives up." He went onto express how the legendary sprinter touched everyone's lives with his hard work. Farhan continued, "And the truth is that you will always be alive. Because you were more than a large hearted, loving, warm, down to earth man. You represented an idea. You represented a dream. You represented (to use your own words) how hard work, honesty and determination can lift a person off his knees and get him to touch the sky. You have touched all our lives. For those who know you as a father and a friend, it was a blessing. For those who didn't as a constant source of inspiration and a reminder of humility in success. I love you with all my heart."

Take a look:

Apart from Farhan, Ritesh Sidhwani also penned a heartfelt tribute to the legend on social media. He wrote, "Deeply saddened by this news. We have lost one of our biggest champions today. Our heartfelt condolences to the family. #MilkhaSingh ji and his story will continue to inspire generations of Indian sportspersons."

Milkha Singh was admitted to PGIMER where he was being treated for post COVID 19 complications. His demise came after the death of his wife Nirmal Kaur. The family issued a statement regarding the same after the legendary sprinter left for his heavenly abode. The first visuals from his house in Chandigarh also came in on Saturday morning.

Punjab: Visuals from the residence of former sprinter Milkha Singh in Chandigarh. Milkha Singh, widely regarded as Flying Sikh, passed away last night & his wife Nirmal Kaur died on June 13 pic.twitter.com/7UdwUFeYHQ — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2021

As soon as news about Milkha Singh's demise came out, tributes began pouring in. Apart from Farhan and Ritesh, , , , Anupam Kher, Suniel Shetty, Nimrat Kaur and other Bollywood stars remembered the legendary sprinter and paid a tribute to him. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also remembered him in a tweet.

Also Read|Milkha Singh Demise: Akshay Kumar pays tribute to Flying Sikh: May you have a golden run in heaven

Share your comment ×