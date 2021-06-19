Milkha Singh Passes Away: Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia, Kangana & Sonam mourn the Flying Sikh’s demise

As Milkha Singh breathed his last on June 18, several celebs have paid their tribute to him on social media.

The last night ended on a very sad note as legendary athlete Milkha Singh breathed his last. Fondly known as the Flying Sikh, Milkha Singh died of complications due to COVID 19 days after battling with the deadly virus. He was 91. Milkha Singh’s demise has come as a massive shock for everyone and the social media has been abuzz with tweets and posts giving tribute to the legend. Amid this, several Bollywood celebs also took to their respective social media handle to mourn the demise of the Flying Sikh.

Joining them, Ahuja took to her Instagram story and shared pics of herself with Milkha Singh from the promotions of his biopic Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. To note, Sonam had played the female lead in the movie opposite Farhan Akhtar. Paying a tribute to Singh, Sonam wrote, “It was an honour to know you, sir. May your legacy continue to shine on for generations to gain inspiration. Rest in power! #TheFlyingSikh”. Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared a monochromatic picture of the legendary athlete wherein he was seen reaching the finishing line during one of his races. She wrote, “RIP #MilkhaSingh”.

On the other hand, also posted a pic of Milkha Singh in his turbaned avatar and captioned it as “#MilkhaSingh” along with folded hands emoticon. also shared a throwback picture of the Flying Sikh as he was running for India during one of the races. In the caption she wrote, “Om Shanti #MilkhaSingh”. also shared a post on social media and wrote, “RIP” with a heart emoticon.

Earlier, had also mourned Milkha Singh’s demise and tweeted, “Incredibly sad to hear about the demise of #MilkhaSingh ji. The one character I forever regret not playing on-screen! May you have a golden run in heaven, Flying Sikh. Om shanti, Sir.”

