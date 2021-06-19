Milkha Singh passes away: Shah Rukh Khan pays heartfelt condolences to ‘The Flying Sikh’: An inspiration to me

Shah Rukh Khan offered a tribute to Milkha Singh, who passed away on Friday at 91 in Chandigarh.

Milkha Singh’s family suffered a great loss with the passing of the legend due to COVID 19 related complications. His wife, another iconic sports personality who was the captain of the Indian Women’s National Volleyball team passed away a few days ago in Mohali due to COVID 19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences via Twitter along with other leaders including Mamata Banerjee and Captain Amarinder Singh. The Bollywood community also remembered the legendary athlete for his contribution to the athletic prowess of India and paid tributes to the icon. , , , Rahul Bose, and Angad Bedi amongst others who offered condolences.

Superstar remembered the legendary athlete and paid tribute to him via social media. He called Milkha an inspiration to him and millions of other people. SRK’s tweet read, The Flying Sikh may no longer be with us in person but his presence will always be felt and his legacy will remain unmatched... An inspiration to me... an inspiration to millions. Rest in Peace Milkha Singh sir.” Milkha Singh dominated the sprinting tracks around the world for decades as he brought many accolades to the nation.

Take a look at the tweet:

The Flying Sikh may no longer be with us in person but his presence will always be felt and his legacy will remain unmatched... An inspiration to me... an inspiration to millions. Rest in Peace Milkha Singh sir. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 18, 2021

Milkha Singh initiated his Olympic journey at the 1956 Olympics in Australia. One of his greatest performances remains to be finishing fourth in the 1960 Rome Olympics in 400m race at the quadrennial event. Despite finishing fourth, Milkha Singh also broke the existing world record for the event, as all the top four runners breached that mark.

