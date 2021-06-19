Milkha Singh passes away: Taapsee Pannu, Raveena Tandon & Angad Bedi amongst others pay heartfelt condolences

Legendary athlete Milkha Singh passed away at 91 in Chandigarh on Friday. Several celebrities offered their condolences to the sprinting legend.

One of the most legendary athletes in the country, Milkha Singh passed away on Friday in Chandigarh due to COVID 19 complications. Known to the world as the Flying Sikh, Milkha Singh battled COVID 19 for about a month and tested negative for the virus lately however passed away due to its complications. A few days ago, his wife Nirmal Kaur, who was the captain of the Indian Nation Women’s Volleyball team had also passed away in Mohali due to COVID 19. The passing of the legend has left a void not only in the sporting community but the whole nation.

Several Bollywood celebrities remembered the legend and paid their heartfelt condolences. tweeted, “And he flew away”. Angad Bedi mourned the demise of the legendary athlete and wrote, “Oh waheguru”. Raveen Tandon remembered meeting the legend and wrote, “Had the honour of meeting you Sir, you will always have a special place in all our Hindustani hearts ! Whenever we need to be inspired, “bhaag milkhe bhaag,” will resound in our ears ! Om Shanti. #milkhasingh #theflyingsikh #sonofthesoil”. Actor Rahul Bose tweeted, “What a sad day for India, what a sad day for sport. In the long hours I spent with Milkha Sir I was always struck by his fierce determination and his even fiercer generosity. An inspiration, period. Rest in peace, Sir. We mourn deeply. Love to @JeevMilkhaSingh and the family.”

Take a look at the tweets:

Had the honour of meeting you Sir, you will always have a special place in all our hearts ! Whenever we need to be inspired, “bhaag milkhe bhaag,” will resound in our ears ! Om Shanti. https://t.co/UZC6chEQg8 — (@TandonRaveena) June 18, 2021

And he flew away — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) June 18, 2021

#RIP #MilkhaSingh ji. Grew up with him as the prime sports hero of the country. Condolences to the family

This song is a befitting tribute in your remembrance https://t.co/EUvMbCr24b — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) June 18, 2021

Sad to hear demise of #MilkhaSingh ji

Been a great inspiration will remain in our hearts forever. #OmShanti https://t.co/AcfhenauhC — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) June 18, 2021

Rest in Peace #MilkhaSingh ji

Feeling Very sad after hearing this news — Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) June 18, 2021

What a sad day for India, what a sad day for sport. In the long hours I spent with Milkha Sir I was always struck by his fierce determination and his even fiercer generosity. An inspiration, period. Rest in peace, Sir. We mourn deeply. Love to @JeevMilkhaSingh and the family. — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) June 18, 2021

Jaaved Jaaferi offered a tribute to the sporting legend and icon by tweeting the title song from the 2013 film ‘Bhaag Mikha Bhaag’ starring Farhan Akhtar. He wrote, “#RIP #MilkhaSingh ji. Grew up with him as the prime sports hero of the country. Condolences to the family. This song is a befitting tribute in your remembrance.”

