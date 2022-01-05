Milli: Janhvi Kapoor shares her experience of working with dad Boney Kapoor for the first time

Janhvi Kapoor recently wrapped her new film Milli and the upcoming venture is extra special for the actress. Wondering why? Well, this is her first project with her dad and film producer Boney Kapoor. In a recent interview with a leading daily, Janhvi Kapoor opened up about her experience of working with dad for the first time.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, the 24-year-old actor said, “I’ve always heard stories about how magnanimous a producer he is and how he spoils his directors and his entire team. I got to witness it. There’s always this fear of not spending enough time together, and this experience ensured that we’re professionally tied to each other. I feel very thankful for that.”

In November, the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress had shared an extensive note and some behind-the-scene pictures from the film's set to confirm that she has wrapped the shooting of her upcoming movie, Milli. She had written in her post, "It's a wrap! Milli - My first film with papa, of whom I've only heard stories of all my life as a producer. But after working with you, and it feels so cool to say that!! I finally know what everyone means when they say you give your heart and soul to each film you take up."

She continued, “That isn’t the only reason this film is so special to me- it’s been the most inspiring journey to work with someone so completely consumed by his focus and love for cinema like @mathukuttyxavier sir. Thank you and @noblebabuthomas for your guidance and patience. For reinstating in my belief that if you work honestly enough and hard enough, however tough the journey is- it’s still the closest thing to magic. And it’s worth everything. I hope you guys feel the same way when you see the film! And I hope we make you proud papa, thank you for this journey.”