Mimi actors Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi's heartwarming moment at 69th National Awards is pure love; PIC

On October 17, Indian artists from the film industry were handed over the National Award in New Delhi. The ceremony saw several biggies from Bollywood grace the event and collect their accolades from the current President of India, Droupadi Murmu. At the 69th National Film Awards this year, actress Kriti Sanon was given the Best Actress award for Mimi. Popular actor Pankaj Tripathi also received the Best Supporting Actor National Award for the same movie. Now, an inside picture of Kriti hugging the senior actor during the ceremony has surfaced.

Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi’s heartwarming moment at the 69th National Awards

The National Award is one of the prestigious honors presented by the government of India. This year, the films that were certified and released in 2021 competed for the coveted award. Among the many celebs who flew to the national capital to collect their awards were Mimi actors Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi. While the Shehzada actress won the Best Actress award, Tripathi was given the medal for the Best Supporting Actor. We got hold of an inside picture that shows both the actors having a heartwarming moment. In the images, Kriti is seen hugging Tripathi in the most adorable way as they enjoy the historical moment. Along with them, actress Alia Bhatt, who also won the Best Actress award for Gangubai Kathiawadi, can be seen.

Take a look:

To receive the medal and certificate, Kriti decided to go desi. She got dressed in an ivory-colored handloom saree by celebrity designer Manish Malhotra. Keeping her makeup fresh, the Adipurush actress tied her hair in a bun and wore a pair of earrings. The Fukrey 3 actor, on the other hand, wore a white-colored linen kurta-pajama with a beige jacket.

Kriti Sanon’s work front

The actress is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming action movie Ganapath with Tiger Shroff. Next up for her is an untitled romantic comedy followed by The Crew and Do Patti.

Pankaj Tripathi’s work front

After OMG 2, the actor, who recently completed 20 years in the Hindi film industry, was seen in Fukrey 3. It was received well at the box office. He is currently filming for the movie Main Atal Hoon and Stree 2.