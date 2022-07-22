Mimi Chakraborty REACTS to Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot: What if, it was a woman?

Ranveer Singh never fails to make the headlines for his quirky fashion statements. From his airport looks to his red carpet look, the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actor never misses a chance to make heads turn with his bold choices. However, Ranveer has been the talk of the town of late for a different reason this time. After all, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor has taken the internet by a storm with his nude photoshoot for a magazine. His bold pics have created a massive buzz on social media and got people brimming with opinion.

And now, Bengali actress turned politician Mimi Chakraborty has taken to the micro-blogging site Twitter to share her thoughts about Ranveer’s nude photoshoot and raised the gender equality issue. In her tweets, the lady wondered if a woman posing in similar pictures would have received the same response Mimi tweeted, “Internet broke with Ranveer Singh's latest photoshoot and comments were (fire emojis) mostly. Just wondering if the appreciation would have been same if this were a woman. Or would you have burned her house down, taken up morchas, given her a death threat and slut shamed her”. In another tweet, Mimi wrote, “We talk about equality, where is that now??!!!! You know right, it's your perspective that can change something or destroy it totally. In his case let's broaden our perspective because that body comes with a lot of sacrifice, trust me (no salt, no sugar, no carbs)”.

To note, Ranveer’s baring it all photoshoot has been a tribute to '70s pop icon Burt Reynolds who also went nude in the 1972 shoot for a magazine. Meanwhile, the Bajirao Mastani actor is currently looking forward to the release of Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus. Also starring Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez, the movie will hit the screens on Christmas this year.