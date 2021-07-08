Mimi First Look: Kriti Sanon is 'nothing like what you're expecting': This July, expect the extraordinary

Kriti Sanon took to social media to tease with a glimpse of her upcoming film, Mimi. The film will reportedly star her as a surrogate mother. It is helmed by Laxman Utekar, written by Rohan Shankar and produced by Dinesh Vijan.

Kriti Sanon surprised fans on social media as she shared the first look of herself from her film Mimi. The film had been in the headlines when it was announced and the shoot was done. Details of it were kept under wraps and now, on Thursday, the first look of it was shared by the actress on her social media handle. The quirky glimpse of 'Mimi' aka Kriti has left netizens confused and excited to know what is in store from the film.

Sharing the poster and video, Kriti wrote, "This July, expect the extraordinary from the ordinary! Stay tuned." In the poster, we can see Kriti with a surprised expression on her face. Her look is quite unique with chunky jewellery and stunning make up. The poster showcases Mimi aka Kriti cradling something like a baby bump but with a question mark over it. The makers, Maddock Films and Jio Studios, have kept the surprise under wraps and apparently have asked fans to stay tuned for it.

Take a look:

A month back, Kriti had conducted an 'Ask me' session on Instagram where she was asked by a fan about the release of the film. During the same, she had said that she knows about the release date and that it will be very soon. However, she did not reveal any details about it. She had said, "I'm not allowed to tell you, but I know it so basically it is very soon, that’s all I can say."

Talking about the film, Mimi stars Kriti in the lead. Besides her, audiences will get to see actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Manoj Pahwa, Supriya Pathak in pivotal roles in the film. Mimi is helmed by Laxman Utekar, written by Rohan Shankar and produced by Dinesh Vijan.

Also Read|WATCH: Kriti Sanon on the release date of her film Mimi: I’m not allowed to tell you, but I know it

Credits :Kriti Sanon Instagram

Share your comment ×