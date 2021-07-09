Mimi Teaser: Kriti Sanon's fun pregnancy journey from 12 to 40 weeks to be delivered in a trailer on July 13

On Friday, Kriti Sanon took to social media to drop a teaser of her upcoming film Mimi co-starring Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar and others. The teaser will be followed up with a trailer next week.

Friday began on an exciting note for Kriti Sanon fans as the actress released the teaser of her upcoming film, Mimi. The surrogacy drama is all set to release and the trailer will be out on July 13. Kriti shared a teaser showcasing her as Mimi who is expecting a child. It showcases how her pregnancy progresses from 12 to 40 weeks. It also gave us a glimpse of Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Supriya Pathak, Manoj Pahwa and other stars who are a part of Mimi's life.

Sharing the teaser, Kriti wrote, "It’s nothing like what you’re expecting!Delivering the #Mimi trailer on 13th JULY, #Tuesday!Beyondddd Thrilled!! Stay tuned! #MimiTrailer13July." As soon as Kriti dropped the teaser video, fans began showering love on it. The teaser showcased Kriti going through different stages of pregnancy with her family. Pankaj Tripathi, Sai, Supriya, Manoj and other actors could be seen going through the ups and downs of Mimi's pregnancy with her. Sanya Malhotra also dropped a heart on the teaser of Kriti's film.

Take a look:

On Thursday, Kriti shared her first look from the film that promised to bring something 'extraordinary' for the audience. She had shared the post with a caption, "This July, expect the extraordinary from the ordinary! Stay tuned." Earlier, during the week, Kriti wished on his birthday by sharing the first still from her upcoming film, Mimi. In the still, she as Mimi was seen gushing over a poster featuring Ranveer.

The film is helmed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and Jio Studios.

Also Read|Mimi First Look: Kriti Sanon is 'nothing like what you're expecting': This July, expect the extraordinary

Credits :Kriti Sanon Instagram

Share your comment ×