Mimi Trailer: Kriti Sanon's surrogacy journey with Pankaj Tripathi is full of fun, drama & high on emotions

Almost two years after entertaining us in Luka Chuppi and Housefull 4, Kriti Sanon is back and how! The actress will be seen in Laxman Utekar's Mimi. Produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and Jio Studios, Mimi trailer dropped today and it is all things refreshing. Starring Kriti Sanon in the lead role, the film stars Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa among others in pivotal roles.

Sharing the trailer on social media, Kriti tweeted, "#Mimi expected everything, except for this unexpected journey! Watch the glimpse of her unexpected story with your family. #MimiTrailer out now Releasing on 30th July on @JioCinema & @NetflixIndia. #NothingLikeWhatYoureExpecting."

In the trailer, we get to see Mimi aka Kriti Sanon, an entertainer by profession, who agrees to become a surrogate mother of a foreigner couple after much convincing from Pankaj Tripathi. What follows is a roller coaster ride of Mimi's pregnancy journey with some pretty big bumps along the way. While Sai Tamhankar plays Mimi's bestie, Manoj Pahwa and Supriya Pathak play the role of Mimi's parents.

Ever since the film's first poster, Kriti has promised that the film will bring something 'extraordinary' for the audience. Apart from sharing Mimi's trailer, Kriti Sanon also shared two brand new posters today. While one poster features her along with Pankaj Tripathi and Sai Tamhankar, the other one features Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa.

Mimi will be releasing on 30 July on Netflix India and Jio Cinema.

