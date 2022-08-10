Mind The Malhotras S2 Trailer: Mini Mathur-Cyrus Sahukar fight to balance their professional and personal life

Mini Mathur and Cyrus Sahukar have returned as Shefali Malhotra and Rishabh Malhotra with the second season of their hit show, Mind the Malhotras Season 2. The makers have now unveiled the trailer for the second season and it will definitely leave the audience in splits with the perfect dose of entertainment. Along with Mini Mathu and Cyrus Sahukar, the original cast Sushmita Mukherjee, Anandita Pagnis, Nikki Sharma, Jason D’souza, Rahul Verma, and Denzil Smith have also returned in the second season of Mind the Malhotras.

This season Samir Kocchar, Dalip Tahil, and Maria Goretti will also be part of Mind the Malhotras. The show is helmed by Sahil Sangha and written by Sahil Sangha and Karan Sharma. The web series is an Indian adaptation of the Israeli show ‘La Famiglia’ distributed by Armoza formats. Mind the Malhotras season 2 will premiere in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide on August 12 on Amazon Prime Videos India. While the first season gave a glimpse into Rishabh (Cyrus) and Shefali's (Mini) midlife marital issues, this season they will be trying their best to strike a balance between their professional and personal life.

Check out Mind The Malhotras S2 Trailer:

In the trailer, a new character is introduced who turns out to be Shefali's (Mini) ex-boyfriend Rishabh Jain (Samir) and Rishabh (Cyrus) also meets a single woman Maria Goretti (Maria) He also says that he wants his 3 kids- Jia, Dia, and Yohan – to go far away from him, which means, that he wants them to go to the US for higher studies.

In a statement, Mini expressed her joy and that playing Shefali has given her enormous love and admiration from the audience. She is thrilled to get into the character again and give it some more shades. She said: "I hope that Rishabh and Shefali's not-so-perfect life tugs at the heartstrings of viewers just like in the previous season."

Cyrus added that as Rishabh and Shefali keep fighting, viewers stand to win with a double dose of fun. He said, "While I'm excited about season 2, I’m also a little nervous and hope that viewers continue showering their love on us like before." Mind The Malhotras season 2 will premiere from August 12 on Amazon Prime Videos India.

