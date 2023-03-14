Mindy Kaling’s selfie with Deepika Padukone and Ram Charan from Oscar 2023 goes viral; See Pic

India still seems to be in the celebration mode after we won big at the 95th Academy Awards. India won 2 Oscars this year and it has filled every Indian with a lot of pride. On the one hand, RRR’s Naatu Naatu won an award for Best Original Song and on the other hand, Elephant Whisperer won an award for Best Documentary. There was yet another feather in the cap of India as Deepika Padukone was one of the presenters at the Awards. Pictures and videos from the grand ceremony have been floating on the internet and we got our hands on one such picture where Mindy Kaling is posing with the Piku star and Ram Charan. Scroll down to check out the picture.

Mindy Kaling poses with Deepika Padukone and Ran Charan

Mindy Kaling is a well-known American television actress, screenwriter and producer. She along with Priyanka Chopra recently hosted the Pre-Oscar bash and their share a warm bond. Well, Mindy’s love for Bollywood is evident in the pictures that have been going viral on the internet. In the first picture, we can see her posing with Deepika Padukone. Mindy looks stunning in her simple yet gorgeous makeup look while Deepika as always is a stunner in her black mermaid gown. In the next picture, we can see Mindy posing with Ram Charan and his wife. All three of them look lovely.

Deepika Padukone’s work front

Deepika Padukone has a couple of exciting projects in her kitty. She was last seen making a cameo in her husband Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus for an electrifying song. She will next be seen in Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. Apart from this she has Nag Ashwin’s Pan-India project Project K which also stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani. She then has the official Hindi adaptation of The Intern alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Rohit Shetty’s Singham 3.

