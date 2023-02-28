Mini Mathur drops wedding PICS with Kabir Khan on their 25th anniversary: ‘No sunset photos, no hashtags…’

Filmmaker Kabir Khan and television host Mini Mathur are one of the most loved celebrity couples. Mini Mathur loves sharing glimpses of her life with Kabir and their children Vivaan and Sairah, on Instagram. Today, Mini Mathur and Kabir Khan are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary, and on this occasion, she took to her social media handle to share some incredibly beautiful pictures from their wedding day, 25 years ago. Not just the pictures, even the caption left us in awe! Mini recalled that they tied the knot back when fancy lehengas, wedding hashtags, and sunset photos weren’t the norm and reminisced about the simpler time. Mini Mathur’s wedding pictures with Kabir Khan

The first throwback picture shared by Mini shows her flaunting her mehendi, while Kabir Khan sits next to her. She looks gorgeous in a red silk Anarkali suit, while Kabir Khan wore a black blazer over a white t-shirt and matching pants. The picture gives a glimpse of the simple floral décor. The next picture is also from the ceremony, and Mini and Kabir are seen smiling as they share a candid moment. The last picture shows them posing together on the stage and Mini is seen in a green ensemble with a white net dupatta. In her caption, she wrote that they had a registered marriage, but celebrated their union with cultural ceremonies from both sides. “Hidden gems from a quarter century ago. When Sabyasachi legengas weren’t the norm, no wedding hashtags or exquisite sunset photos and no bridal entry music. But I do remember being deliriously happy, singing & dancing like a monkey surrounded by Kabirs extensive family from Hyderabad, the entire Mathur clan & all our friends. That was a simpler time, with live shehnai and songs written & sung by my family… unencumbered by the trappings of religious differences or any kind of propriety. We signed a register.. but went ahead and happily did all the cultural ceremonies from both sides anyway!” wrote Mini.

She further added that for her wedding, she wore her grandmother’s jewellery. She mixed and matched the wedding outfits herself. Her friend Vidya Tikari did her makeup and made a trendy cornrow hairstyle. She shared that the hairstyle created a lot of confusion in the mandap as to which one to fill with sindoor. Mini Mathur wishes Kabir Khan on their 25th wedding anniversary Concluding the note, Mini Mathur wrote that in their 25 years together, she has learnt to focus on their similarities, instead of differences. “In all these years, what I have learnt is to focus on our similarities, not our differences. To keep a sense of humour (you need tons of it) and a short memory about things that don’t feel so good (lots of those too) And looks like we made it! Happy 25th @kabirkhankkPS: Might delete this post if kabir wakes up and doesn’t want the world to see him without his beard. So #Kamini #25 #BetterTogether,” she wrote.

