Mini Mathur calls the FIR against Kanika Kapoor a witch hunt; Asks people to be compassionate towards her

Television host and actor Mini Mathur tweeted about Kanika Kapoor who tested positive for Coronavirus. Mini states in her tweet that Kanika Kapoor was irresponsible and ill-informed about the Coronavirus outbreak. Mini Mathur further adds that Kanika Kapoor is not criminal or immoral. The well-known television host Mini Mathur goes on to add in her tweet that why would anyone knowingly put their kids and parents at a risk. Mini also says that the FIRs lodged against Kanika are nothing less than a witch hunt. The actor and TV host urged everyone to be compassionate towards Kanika Kapoor as she is ill.

The Baby Doll singer revealed that she has tested positive for the COVID-19. Reports started coming in that the singer had hid her travel history from the authorities. News reports suggested that the Chittiyan Kalaiyan singer had attended parties in Lucknow. One of the parties where the singer was present was attended by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vasundhara Raje and her MP son Dushyant Singh.

I don’t know TheKanikakapoor personally. But why would anyone put her kids & parents to risk KNOWINGLY?

Do I think she was irresponsible & ill informed?

YES.

Is she criminal & Immoral ? NO.

The FIR is like a witch-hunt !

Be compassionate. She is ill. — Mini Mathur (minimathur) March 21, 2020

The media reports further added that Dushyant Singh was present in Parliament and was clicked alongside the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind. As per the latest update on Dushyant Singh who sat next to Surendra Nagar Nishikant and Manoj Tewari in the picture clicked at Rashtrapati Bhavan, has reportedly tested negative for Coronavirus. The singer, Kanika Kapoor is currently under isolation in a Lucknow hospital.

