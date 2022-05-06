Mini Shrek' Navya Naveli Nanda treats fans with an adorable throwback pic; Suhana Khan REACTS

Amitabh Bachchan’s grand daughter Navya Naveli Nanda is known for her social media presence. The diva might have decided not to step into the showbiz industry, but she does enjoy a massive fan following on social media. Navya is known for her impressive style statement and often shares beautiful pics of herself on social media which are a treat to fans. However, this time Navya has made the headlines as she has taken social media by storm with her throwback pic.

The pic was from Navya’s childhood days wherein the little munchkin had turned into a mini Shrek. She was wearing a light coloured grey sweatshirt with and black skirt along with a green hairband. Navya’s cuteness was unmissable in this throwback pic and fans were showering love on her. Interestingly, Navya’s BFF Suhana Khan also took to the comment section to send love to her as she found the pic really cute. Suhana commented on the post, “QT”. Maheep Kapoor also commented on the post with heart emoticons and heart in the eyes emoticon.

Take a look at Navya Naveli Nanda’s throwback pic:

To note, Suhana is currently making the headlines as she is set to make her big Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s much talked about movie The Archies. She will be sharing the screen with Khushi Kapoor and Navya’s brother Agastya Nanda. To note, the trio has begun shooting for the movie and the fans can’t wait to see the Bollywood adaptation of the iconic comic book.

