Minissha Lamba is in a ‘happy relationship with a lovely person’ a year after split with Ryan Tham

Last year, Minissha Lamba had announced her divorce from Ryan Tham in an interview. After two years of dating, the duo had tied the knot in 2015 in an intimate ceremony. Now, in a recent interview with the Times Of India, the actress has spoken about their separation. During the chat, she opened up about the details about how she dealt with the split. According to the news report, the actress also revealed that she is currently in a relationship with someone special who is a ‘lovely person’. She told the outlet, "Yes. Currently, I'm in a happy relationship with a lovely person.”

Amid the chat, the actress explained that with the help of a "strong support system" she was able to heal from the split. She said some empowering lines to express her views on the separation from her former husband. “However, I would like to emphasise that the end of a relationship or marriage is not the end of life. You will have another chance to love, be loved, and will be able to brush the past aside," she added. The couple had been living separately since October of 2018, and the actress had opened up about being ‘legally separated’ with the entrepreneur during an interview.

Shortly after the two parted ways, the actress told ETimes in another interview, "Life goes on and the important thing is to be happy. If something is not working, part ways amicably.” She added that today there isn’t any stigma attached to separation.

