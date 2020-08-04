Minissha Lamba on her divorce with husband Ryan Tham: We have parted ways amicably

Minissha Lamba, who had married Ryan Tham in 2015, has confirmed her divorce and called it an amicable decision.

Remember Bachana Ae Haseeno girl Minissha Lamba, who had got the men go weak on their knees with her innocent charm? The lady is back in the headlines, but this time because of her personal life as she recently got divorced from husband Ryan Tham. The couple called it quits after being married for around five years. To note, Minissha and Ryan had tied the knot in 2015 in a low key ceremony after dating each other for two years.

Talking about the divorce, the Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd actress asserted that the calling off the marriage was an amicable decision. However, Minissha didn’t divulge into the reasons behind their split. She also asserted that the legal formalities for the same have been done. During her conversation with ETimes, Minissha stated, “Ryan and I have parted ways amicably. The legal separation has been done”. Earlier, while talking about how she met Ryan, the actress had stated, “We met at his nightclub. He ignored me a couple of times. It was after a few weeks that we got talking at a friend’s place. I don’t know about love at first sight, but it was definitely liking at first sight. After I dated him for a few months, I knew he was the one. There were no two ways."

According to media reports, Minissha and Ryan’s marriage hit a rough patch in 2018. A source close was quoted saying, “Apparently, the couple has been having differences since some time and their relationship has reached a point of no return.”

Credits :Times Of India

