Minissha Lamba on her separation from husband Ryan Tham: Life goes on; Everyone is open to love

In a recent interview, Minissha Lamba has opened up about her separation from husband Ryan Tham. Read on further to know what she has said.

Bollywood Actor Minissha Lama has been in the news for her personal life. Last year, she made headlines as she announced her divorce from restaurateur Ryan Tham. The duo, who got hitched after dating each other for two years, had parted ways after being married for around five years. Now in a recent interview, the Bachna Ae Haseeno actress has opened up about her separation and said “it is natural to be open to finding love and that there is no longer a stigma attached to separation.”

Talking to The Times of India, Minissha asserted that “Life goes on and the important thing is to be happy.” She added that “if something is not working, part ways amicably as she feels today they have options for that.”

The leading daily quoted her saying, “Everyone is open to love, the dizziness, the craziness of love. Which woman won't be open to love? She may have had a bad experience and she may say she doesn't want it but if it comes knocking on the door, she will break down the walls and let it in.”

For the unversed, the actress announced her divorce in a statement in 2020 and said, "Ryan and I have parted ways amicably. The legal separation has been done.”

In an interview with Indian Express, Minissha had earlier spilled the beans on how she met Ryan. She said, "We met at his nightclub. He ignored me a couple of times. It was after a few weeks that we got talking at a friend’s place. I don’t know about love at first sight, but it was definitely liking at first sight.”

