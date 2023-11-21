Minissha Lamba pays tribute to Dhoom director Sanjay Gadhvi with emotional note: ‘A man of great presence’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Director Sanjay Gadhvi recognized for helming superhit films like Dhoom and Dhoom 2, passed away on November 19. According to reports, he suffered a cardiac arrest. The shocking news of his untimely demise sent shockwaves in the entire industry.

Several Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan and Abhishek Bachchan among others grieved his loss. Most recently, actress Minissha Lamba took to her social media and posted a heartbreaking tribute to the late director.

Minissha Lamba's heart-breaking tribute to Dhoom director Sanjay Gadhvi

Bollywood actress Minissha Lamba took to her Instagram stories and shared a photo with the late director, Sanjay Gadhvi. Along with the photo, she penned a heart-wrenching note in his remembrance, “A man of great presence. Conversations with you have always been memorable and enlightening with your unique views. My condolences to your family. You are in our thoughts and prayers. Rest in Peace. Rest knowing that you are loved by many.”

Take a look:

Minissha Lamba and Sanjay Gadhvi collaborated on the 2008 release, Kidnap, which also had Imran Khan, Sanjay Dutt, and others in pivotal roles.

Abhishek Bachchan grieves the loss of Sanjay Gadhvi

A couple of days back, Abhishek Bachchan who had worked with Gadhvi in the Dhoom franchise revisited their time on the film sets during their last conversation.

Along with a long note on his Instagram, he shared a couple of photos from the shoot and expressed that he never imagined in his “craziest dreams” that he would be writing a tribute for him. He wrote alongside the post, “I took this photo of Sanjay whilst we were filming the climax of Dhoom 2 in South Africa. We made 2 films together - Dhoom and Dhoom 2. Sanju, when I spoke to you last week and we were reminiscing about our shoots and memories I would never have imagined even in my craziest dreams that I would have to write a post like this."

He further added, "I’m shocked beyond belief. You had faith in me, even when I didn’t. You gave me my first ever hit!!! I can never ever forget that or be able express what it meant to me. I will cherish your friendship always. Rest in peace my brother.”

During his long career, Sanjay Gadhvi also worked on movies like Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai, Operationa Parindey, and others.

ALSO READ: Sanjay Gadhvi’s last rites: Tabu, and Sonu Nigam arrive to pay their respect to late Dhoom helmer