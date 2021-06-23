Minissha Lamba recalls being cheated on by an actor in her past relationship

In a recent chat, actress Minissha Lamba went on to share details about her past relationships. The Kidnap actress opened up about the reason she shied away from dating someone in the industry.

Though actress Minissha Lamba has been away from the spotlight, she has kept her fans engaged through her regular posts on social media. ‘Bachna Ae Haseeno’ fame Minissha Lamba recently opened up about her past relationships and revealed that she was cheated on while she was dating an actor. The actress pinned it down to her ex’s flirtatious nature. Adding on to it, Minissha said that she was determined to not date anyone from the film sector again. She also unfolded her reservations about seeing someone from the film industry.

In an interview with the radio host Siddharth Kannan, the actress Minissha said, “The reason why I would always shy away from wanting to date anyone from the industry, not just actors, was just this. Because there is so much temptation around all the time. I don’t want to say anything because there are a lot of people who are dating actors and it is not right to make a statement that will hurt somebody.” ‘Bheja Fry 2’ actor added that she has decided it for herself as she believes relationships are difficult.

Meanwhile, Minissha Lamba, who ended her five-year-long marriage with restaurateur Ryan Tham, has found love again. However, the actress has kept her beau’s identity a top-secret.

Actress Minissha Lamba made her debut in Bollywood in the year 2005. She began her career with Shoojit Sircar’s ‘Yahaan’ opposite Jimmy Sheirgill. In the past, Minissha had also played roles in movies including ‘Hum Tum Shabana’, ‘Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd.’, ‘Dus Kahaniyaan’ and ‘Bhoomi’.

