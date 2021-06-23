Minissha Lamba reveals how she dodged casting couch: ‘I have pretended not to understand to avoid it’

Minissha Lamba recently spoke about how she dealt with casting couch at the beginning of her career in the industry.

Many actresses in Bollywood have experienced the casting couch and some have even dared to speak about it. Recently, Minissha Lamba opened about her experience and how she dealt with it. ‘Bachna Ae Haseeno’ actress Minissha Lamba revealed how she dealt with casting couch when she started in the industry. Recently, Minissha spoke about it and how to avoid it, she insisted on having the meetings in the office rather than somewhere else. The actress has addressed this issue many times. Minissha said she had been ignored for not giving in to it.

In her chat with radio host Siddharth Kannan, Minissha said, “I think in any industry where there are men, a lot of men are going to try. This industry is not any different. I definitely have faced things like the person not confirming for the film and saying, ‘Why don’t you meet for dinner? Let’s talk.’ And I am like, ‘No, why don’t we meet in the office? I don’t know about dinner but I am definitely free, we can set up a time and meet in the office tomorrow, if you want to discuss further.’ I have handled it like that. It has not happened much to me to my face. But whenever it has happened, I have handled it in a way where I have pretended not to understand what you are saying.”

Minissha was asked if they stopped calling her for work when she insisted on keeping things strictly professional. “Yes, one or two times, it happened. And then those projects didn’t take off only,” she said and signed off.

Minissha Lamba made her debut with the movie ‘Yahaan’ opposite Jimmy Sheirgill. The actress later went on to work in movies like ‘Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd’, ‘Bachna Ae Haseeno’, etc. Minissha will be seen next in Raaj Aashoo’s ‘Kutub Minar’. The film will also star actor Karanvir Bohra.

Credits :Siddharth Kannan Show

