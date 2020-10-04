Mira Kapoor and daughter Misha get baking and the result is a heavenly star sprinkled chocolate cake

While relaxed lunches or brunches is the norm on Sunday's, turns out, the mother-daughter duo were busy baking. Mira Kapoor gave us a glimpse of the heavenly cake.

Mira Kapoor is truly a millennial mum and young mum's often find her posts helpful. From her hommemade decor to Mira's skin care routine, her fans and followers love the smallest of details. Today, Mira took to Instagram to reveal what she and her daughter Misha Kapoor were up to on a Sunday. While relaxed lunches or brunches are the norm of the day, turns out, the mother-daughter duo were busy baking.

Mira and Misha put on their oven mitten and got down to business. Mira revealed that they baked a good old chocolate cake and the star wife even shared the cake's picture on social media. The cake was a big winner as it was completely topped with sprinkles and stars and most importantly chocolate.

Sharing the pictures, Mira wrote, "Baked, iced, clicked and eaten by Missy. I think she’s watching me a bit too keenly and I better be careful #copycat #goodolchocolatecake P.S Spot the finger-licks." As is with all kids and adults, a little finger on the chocolate is a must.

Check out Mira and Misha's cake below:

Recently, Mira had also shared tips and tricks on how to make party decor at home and make use of the best of things at home. Meanwhile, Mira's husband and actor is shooting for Jersey and not at home. Taking to her Instagram story, Mira shared a post that read, "The Thing I Love most is doing Nothing with you," as she wrote, "I Miss You @ShahidKapoor."

Isn't that simply adorable?

