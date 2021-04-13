Mira Kapoor calls hubby Shahid Kapoor ‘ACP Shadyuman’ in her latest Insta post urging people to wear mask

Mira Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to urge people to wear mouth mask and called Shahid Kapoor ACP Shadyuman. Take a look.

Mira Kapoor loves sharing every tid-bit about her life on her social media handles. The diva is known for always keeping it real as she posts stunning pictures of her without any makeup. The star posts videos about her herbal remedies and also shares her yoga journey with fans. Apart from her stunning photos, the diva is also known for being incredibly funny. The star can often be seen cracking jokes online. Mira has a great sense of humour and her latest Instagram post is a proof of that.

Mira took to her Insta handle to post a photo with her husband and actor . In the photo, we can see both the stars wearing a mouth mask along with a helmet. Shahid can be seen assisting Mira in wearing the helmet as the latter has her hands over her head. While the picture was cute enough, the star took it one step forward by accompanying the mushy post with a quirky caption. Mira wrote, “Wear a mask” and urged all her fans to adhere to the Covid-19 safety guidelines, especially considering the recent hike in cases. The star continued the caption by calling Shahid “#coronapatrol ACP Shadyuman.”

Take a look at Mira Kapoor’s photo:

Mira is one of the most relatable stars in Bollywood. The diva recently posted a photo while getting her make-up done. In the snap she could be seen making a funny facial expression and penned a similarly hilarious caption. She asked her fans, “What's your Monday mood?”

