Mira Kapoor dons an all-white outfit as she steps out with son Zain Kapoor; PICS

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor always keeps her fans and followers entertained with interesting social media posts from her personal and professional life. Although she is not from the film industry, she has carved her own space. She is the mother of two adorable children- Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor. Her Instagram feed is filled with lovely moments with her kids. Speaking of which, earlier today, the star wife was spotted in the city with her son Zain.

In the photos, one can see Mira can be seen donning a white shirt and matching pants. She completed her look with a pair of clear transparent sandals and also carried a tote bag. Zain, on the other hand, sported a printed co-ord set. For her hair, she opted for a ponytail and sported a makeup-free look.

Check out Mira Kapoor and Zain's PICS:

A few days back, Mira jetted off to Dubai with her best buddies from college. Earlier today, she shared a video that shows a glimpse of her fun time. Mira is seen dining in the sky, enjoying her time with the company of her friends at a snow park, taking a dip in an infinity pool, sky-diving and much more. Sharing the video, she wrote: “Here’s when me and my Habibis went to Dubai. Let’s do it again?”

Meanwhile, recently, Mira also reviewed her husband-actor Shahid Kapoor's recent film, Jersey. Taking to her Instagram stories, she lauded her husband and shared a still from the film and wrote, “You are magic @shahidkapoor It’s been a long journey till the end of this ‘Test’, every innings brought a new twist. But you knocked it out of the part! (Hands in the air emoji)”. She further added, “It’s time @jerseythefilm @mrunalthakur @officialpankajkapur @amanthegill @gowtamnaidu”. Shahid reshared Mira’s story on his Instagram and wrote, “You can be my wingman every time my love n I’ll be yours (pink heart emoji)."

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor sends postcard selfie to Mira Rajput from Europe & we can't get enough of his messy look; PIC