Mira Kapoor drops candid photo of ‘son-shine’ Zain as he turns five; Ishaan Khatter writes, ‘Love ya golgappe’

One of the cutest couples of B-Town has to be Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor. The two look adorable together and serve major relationship goals. The two had tied the nuptial knot in a private ceremony in Gurgaon on July 07, 2015. The couple was blessed with a daughter, Misha in August 2016 and then a son, Zain in September 2018. Time really flies and now the cute Zain is celebrating his fifth birthday today. For the special day, Mira Kapoor too posted an adorable birthday wish for her son in a social media post.

Mira Kapoor drops a candid photo on her ‘son-shine’s fifth birthday

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor’s son, Zain has turned five today. Thus, taking to social media, Mira Kapoor posted a happy and cute monochromatic picture of their son, Zain. The post was accompanied with a lovable caption which reads, “Sugar, pizza slice and all things nice! Who knew I’d be happily wrapped around this little finger! Sharp mind and cuddly heart, keep rocking & rolling through life my son-shine! May the music always be loud! Happy 5th my Zainu”. HAVE A LOOK AT THE POST:

Soon after the post was shared, several birthday wishes started to pour for the little one in the comments sections. While several users also compared his cuteness to his father, a fan wrote, “Handsome like a father” while another fan wrote, “Chotu shahid”.

Ishaan Khatter also drops a cute birthday post

In addition to this, Bollywood actor and Zain’s handsome chachu, Ishaan Khatter too posted an endearing post for the little bud. Taking to his Instagram story, the Dhadak actor shared Mira’s post and captioned it, “Love Ya Golgappe (with a red heart emoji)”.

It is worth noting that despite being a public figure, Shahid Kapoor tries to keep his personal life lowkey. Though on various occasions, he keeps posting mushy pictures with his wife and winsome family pictures.

Shahid and Mira Kapoor were recently seen marking their presence in Supriya Pathak and Pankaj Kapur’s son Ruhaan Kapoor’s wedding. He got married to Seema Pahwa and Manoj Pahwa’s daughter, Manukriti Pahwa. The wedding bash was held on Saturday. Several celebrities from the industry including Ratna Pathak Shah, Naseeruddin Shah, Imaad Shah, Vivaan Shah, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub were spotted arriving for the bash.

