Mira Kapoor gives passionate kiss to Shahid Kapoor in Valentine's Day special post; fans can't stop gushing

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor are one of the most enduring couples in Bollywood, having been married for close to a decade now. The duo shares a deep love for each other and never misses a chance to share it with fans on social media. Today, on the occasion of Valentine's Day, Mira shared a romantic picture with Shahid which has left us and all of her fans gushing over the couple all over again.

Mira Rajput Kapoor wishes Shahid Kapoor on Valentine's Day with a romantic pic

Mira Rajput Kapoor took to Instagram on Valentine's Day and shared a romantic pic with her husband Shahid Kapoor in which she can be seen planting a passionate kiss on his cheeks and he can be seen enjoying the moment with closed eyes. The fans of Shahid and Mira flooded the comments section with love for the couple, expressing their adoration in heartfelt comments.

A fan with username @shahid_is_love commented, "Awwww seems like someone is missing each other" "ShaMira babies" wrote a fan with username msurbi1902

Shahid Kapoor misses Mira Rajput on Valentine's Day

Earlier today, Shahid took to Instagram stories and posted a video message for Mira in which he shared how he's missing his wife who's not in town with him on Valentine's Day. "I love you Mira. Because you are traveling and you are not in town, this is my date for tonight," The actor says in a cute way pointing towards an actual date which he then eats.

Mira reshared the story and wrote, "Olive you too" followed by a red heart emoji. Aren't they just so cute?

Shahid Kapoor & Mira Kapoor's marriage

Shahid and Mira had an arranged marriage on July 7, 2015, and are blessed with a daughter named Mira and a son named Zain. The couple will complete 10 years of wedding next year.

Shahid Kapoor on the work front

Shahid Kapoor's latest romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya also starring Kriti Sanon released last Friday and is doing fairly well at the box office. The film started on a slow note but is targetting 40 crore in approx first week thanks to a decent trending.

