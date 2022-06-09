Mira Kapoor hails Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah as they call out 'at home' sexism: Woman's work deserves respect

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor is a social media star. She might not belong to showbiz, yet, she’s constantly under the limelight. The star wife has quite the fan following on social media and often expresses her views on it. Speaking of which, earlier today, Mira shared a video of Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah's interview while they were promoting their film, Jalsa. The two actresses were seen calling out the double standards at home.

Sharing the video on her Instagram story, Mira agreed with Vidya and Shefali's statements and wrote a long caption that read: "Equality starts at and extends to the home. Whatever she does, a woman's work deserves respect. So next time you think about interrupting her calls, be ready to be asked what to make for dinner in the middle of yours."

Check it out:

In the video interview shared by the Quint in March, Vidya says, "Siddharth (Roy Kapur) and I are on calls at the same time. They (domestic cook) don't mind interrupting me, but they mind interrupting Siddharth. Because I just think that they feel the man is working and the woman isn't, doesn't matter what I do. Somewhere I think at home you're just... They feel ki thik hai na, didi ko to puch sakte hain."

Later, Shefali also recalled an incident when she attended the screening of her series, Delhi Crime at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival and said that during the special event, her son repeatedly was calling her while she was sitting in the audience. "I message him saying, 'you know baby, I'm in the middle of my first screening showcasing of Delhi Crime at the Sundance'. And he is like 'send me the OTP...I was like 'are you serious.'" Vidya and Shefali's thriller film, Jalsa was released in March, this year.

Also Read: Mira Kapoor lives her 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' moment as she skydives in Dubai; PICS