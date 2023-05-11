Mira Kapoor hosts stylish party as Shahid Kapoor completes 20 years in industry; SEE PICS

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most loved couples in town. They never fail to dish out major couple goals. Recently, Mira hosted a party for Shahid as he completed 20 years in the industry. Shahid made his debut in 2003 with Ken Ghosh's film Ishq Vishk. The film also starred Amrita Rao, Shenaz Treasurywala and Vishal Malhotra in important roles. Shahid won praise for his performances in the film. Since then, there has been no looking back for him.

Mira Rajput hosts a party for Shahid Kapoor

The pictures from Shahid and Mira's party were shared by the decor planners on Instagram. Mira thanked them for a beautiful set-up. The party decor was set up in shades of black and purple. The text on the wall read, "Celebrating 20 glorious years." It also featured a dapper frame of Shahid. The decor looked all things stylish. Along with the pictures, Mira wrote, "Thank you @dohremico for always coming through and making this special day even more special." Have a look:

Post making his debut with Ishq Vishk, Shahid has been a part of several hit films like Jab We Met, Kaminey, Udta Punjab, Kabir Singh and more. He has managed to prove his mettle as an actor. With his recent performance in Farzi, Shahid added an extra feather to his cap. The audience was mighty impressed by his power-packed act.

Work front

Shahid made his OTT debut with Raj & DK's Farzi. It also starred Vijay Sethupathi and Raashii Khanna in important roles. Next, he will be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bloody Daddy. The teaser was launched recently and it took social media by storm. Shahid's kickass avatar grabbed everyone's attention. He also has a film with Anees Bazmee and an untitled film with Kriti Sanon. The duo recently wrapped up the shoot and shared the first glimpse of the film.

