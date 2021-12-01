Mira Kapoor launches her own YT channel, Shahid Kapoor confesses he's crushing on her 'all over again.

Ever since Mira Kapoor went public on Instagram a few years ago, she has successfully built her brand online as a young mum who loves skincare and Ayurveda. The social media bee is now expanding her reach and announced the launch of her own YouTube channel on Wednesday.

She shared an Instagram Reel announcing that her YouTube channel is now live. On the video-sharing platform, Mira dropped a her first video, a brief 2 minute introduction to herself and what she plans on doing on YouTube. "Welcome to my YouTube Channel! | Mira Kapoor." read the title of her first video.

Husband Shahid Kapoor was super proud of his wifey and made a confession. Re-sharing Mira's announcement on his Instagram Story, the actor wrote, "My love..I am crushing on you all over again."

In her introductory video, Mira revealed a few questions that she often gets asked. "How have you adjusted? Did you really want two kids before you were 25? The most common one is: What's the gossip in Bollywood," Mira says in the video. She added that very few people know the real her. "It's because I haven't put my whole self out there," Mira remarks.

Check out Mira Kapoor's YouTube video and husband Shahid's reaction to it below:

Apart from Instagram, Mira will also be posting content now on YouTube. Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for his next big release titled Jersey.

