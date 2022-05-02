Mira Kapoor lives her 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' moment as she skydives in Dubai; PICS

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor is a social media star. She might not be from the film industry, but she sure is often in the limelight. Mira is active in her social media space and often shares glimpses of her life with her followers. Fans often swoon over the star wife’s photos and keep on coming back for more. Currently, she is having a blast with her girl gang as they holiday in Dubai that she took after seven years.

Today, Mira shared photos of her latest adventure, in which she can be seen skydiving and enjoying the experience as she lived her 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' moment. In the photos shared by Mira, she is seen diving from miles above. Sharing the photos, she captioned them: "Zindagi na milegi dobara! Ticked this one off my bucket list! Yesssssss." Soon after, her fans and followers were left impressed by her adventure. Reacting to the post, Mira Kapoor's brother-in-law and actor Ishaan Khatter commented: "Noooo wayyyyyyy".

Check out Mira Kapoor's photos:

On Sunday, Mira Kapoor also shared a video on her Instagram stories asking fans to wish her luck for skydiving with her friends. Hours later, the star wife also shared a picture informing her fans about her skydiving experience and said, "It was incredible." She also shared several clips and pictures as she roamed around Dubai on her Instagram handle.

Mira Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor tied the knot in 2015. The couple is also proud parents to a daughter and son, Misha and Zain Kapoor.

