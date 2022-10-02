Mira Kapoor looks pretty in white as she shares a sneak peek of her new luxurious Worli home; PIC

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. A few days back, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the duo have vacated their sea-facing Juhu apartment to move into skyscraper Three Sixty West, in Worli along with their two children-daughter Misha and son Zain. Their new home offers a stunning view of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. Shahid and Mira had booked the apartment in 2018 and in 2019, they got possession. The couple has now shifted to the base of their new apartment.

Now, Mira took to her social media handle and shared a sneak peek of her new luxurious Worli home. Taking to her Instagram, she captioned the post: "Who knows? Is this the start of something wonderful and new?" She is seen donning an all-white outfit and looked stunning as ever as she is seen sitting inside a massive living room featuring grey walls and furniture. Earlier, on the gram recently, shared a new video where she was seen practicing the piano, and it seems like it was also taken inside her new house.