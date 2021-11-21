Mira Kapoor & mom in law Neelima Azeem’s funny take on ‘Rasode mein kaun tha?’ will crack you up

Celebrity wife Mira Rajput Kapoor is exceptionally active on Instagram. She often treats her followers with regular glimpses of her at-home activities, be it her culinary quests or jewellery making sessions with daughter Misha. This weekend, Mira Rajput spent some quality time with her mother-in-law Neelima Azeem. Just like every time, the celebrity wife didn’t fail to update her fans about the same.

Mira took to Instagram to give her followers a peek into her ‘parampara series’ with Neelima Azeem. Are you wondering what the duo does together? Going by the Instagram post, it is clear that Mira and her mother-in-law have a unique tradition of enjoying chai, chikkis and bright smiles together. Mira’s latest selfie is a testimony to it. While sharing a stunning photo with Neelima, Mira revealed how they don’t step in the kitchen at all. She wrote, “Rasode mein kaun tha?You can bet neither of us. Bring on the chai and chikki #paramparaseries.”

Check it out below:

This comes just a day after Mira Rajput shared an adorable photo alongside hubby Shahid Kapoor. While her latest post has a funny anecdote to her famous ‘Rasode mein kaun tha’ meme, her previous post had a hilarious Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham connection. While sharing the couple’s photo, Mira wrote, “Shall we frame this in life size for the living room while I fix your tie on a stool? #parampara.”

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor recently returned to India after spending a week-long vacation in the Maldives. The Bollywood power couple did not miss a single chance to give fans a sneak peek into their holidays via social media, thereby igniting the wanderlust hearts of their followers. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in a private ceremony in July 2015. They were blessed with their first child, daughter, Misha, in August 2016. The couple welcomed their second kid, son, Zain, in September 2018.

ALSO READ| Mira Rajput drops a romantic pic with Shahid Kapoor but her Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham inspired note wins hearts