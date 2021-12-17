Mira Kapoor plays Jersey's Mehram on the piano for her love Shahid Kapoor & actor has the sweetest reaction

Mira Kapoor and husband Shahid Kapoor are like two peas in a pod. The adorable couple have millions of followers on social media and are much loved for their photos and videos. If you are in loop what the couple have been up to, you would know that Mira Rajput has returned to her piano lessons and Shahid is busy promoting his film Jersey ahead of its release.

On Friday, we got to see a combination of this, as Mira shared a video of herself playing the piano. She wasn't belting out just any song but played Jersey's track Mehram. The song had released a few days ago and was a delight for Shahid's fans. Sharing the Instagram reel, Mira wrote that she is waiting for the official music sheet from musician Sachet-Parampara.

Her caption read, "Even if I can’t #SingWithShahid, I’d play for you my love @shahidkapoor Playing by ear, hope to get my hands on some chords and the sheet from @sachetparamparaofficial soon! #Mehram #Jersey #pianocover #rougharoundtheedges."

Shahid Kapoor had the cutest reaction as he commented on Mira's video saying, "I hear you in my heart." Check out the video below:

In the last few days, numerous songs from Jersey such as ‘Baliye Re’ and ‘Maiyya Mainu’ were released which instantly became a fan-favourite. To mark Mehram’s release, Shahid shared a reel of him humming along with the song and asked his fans to do the same.

