Mira Kapoor drops PIC with Shahid Kapoor when she was pregnant with Misha: '6 years go, this moment..'

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood. The lovebirds are quite active on social media and often treat their fans with adorable pictures of each. Shahid got married to the love of his life, Mira, in 2015. The couple had embraced parenthood with the arrival of their little girl, Misha Kapoor, on August 16, 2016. Later, on September 5, 2018, the family of three turned four with the arrival of their wonder boy, Zain Kapoor. Meanwhile, reminiscing the days of her pregnancy with Misha, Mira shared an adorable picture with Shahid on her Instagram handle, leaving fans in awe.

In the picture, Mira is pregnant with Misha and looks irritated as she is waiting for her child to come out, while Shahid is seen lying in her lap and giving goofy expressions. Mira captioned the post, “6 years ago, that night, this moment…Can you come out already? And then the best thing ever.” As soon as the young mommy dropped the picture, it garnered immense love from her brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter who dropped several red heart emojis in the comment section. On the other hand, Kiara Advani wrote, “Awwww Happy Happy Birthday,” with a red heart emoji. Fans also dropped heart and love-up emojis in the comment box.

Have a look at Mira’s post:

Recently, Shahid and Mira were seen dancing at her parents’ 40th wedding anniversary. Mira took to the ‘gram and shared a video, in which Mira looked absolutely gorgeous as she donned a pretty yellow salwar suit. On the other hand, Shahid was seen donning a white shirt with a pair of black trousers. Moreover, their adorable chemistry was undeniable, as Shahid twirled Mira around. Sharing the video, Mira wrote a sweet caption that read, “I think I wanna marry you! (red heart emoji) Celebrating 40 years of Mumma and Daddy…You guys make us believe in everlasting love.”

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s action entertainer and it will mark the Kabir Singh actor’s first collaboration with the filmmaker. Shahid will also be making his OTT debut soon with Raj and DK’s upcoming movie Farzi. Pinkvilla recently reported that Shahid Kapoor is teaming up with Dinesh Vijan for a unique love story, which will go on floors this year. We also informed our readers that the film will feature Kriti Sanon as the female lead and will be shot in Mumbai, Delhi, and Europe.