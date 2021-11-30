Mira Kapoor’s hilarious social media banter with her sibling is absolutely relatable

The bittersweet chemistry shared between siblings is one of the priceless relations that anyone can share. Now, on Monday, Mira Kapoor took to social media to display the hilarious banter with her sister and we can’t help but relate. It so happened that Mira’s sister shared a funny picture of the star wife and the former’s reaction to it was undeniably adorable.

In the photo, Mira can be seen having a short nap out in the sun. While sharing the picture, the celebrity wives sister wrote, “Beauty sleep or sleeping beauty.” As soon as the photo caught the attention of Mira, she quickly responded to it by re-sharing it on her profile. However, while posting it online, Shahid Kapoor’s wife had something funny to say. Mira wrote, “Just when I put something up about productivity. Siblings are the pin to your balloon. How could I resist a nap in the sun.”

Take a look at the photos below:

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor recently returned to India after spending a week-long vacation in the Maldives with their family. The Bollywood power couple did not miss a single chance to give fans a sneak peek into their holidays via social media, thereby igniting the wanderlust hearts of their followers. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in a private ceremony in July 2015. They were blessed with their first child, daughter, Misha, in August 2016. The couple welcomed their second kid, son, Zain, in September 2018.

