Mira Kapoor’s major throwback photo with Shahid Kapoor from their reception will brighten up your day

Mira Kapoor took to Instagram to share a throwback photo from her wedding reception with Shahid Kapoor. The diva stunned in a white and sapphire blue lehenga while Shahid looked dapper in a tuxedo. Check it out.

Actor and his wife Mira Rajput are among the most adorable Bollywood couples who manage to make heads turn every time they step out together. The couple got hitched back in July 2015 and since then, they have been setting goals for their fans. Back in days, Shahid and Mira held a reception in Mumbai too where the who’s who of Bollywood were present too. Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Mira seemed to be taking a walk down memory lane and hence, she shared a throwback photo from her wedding reception.

Taking to Instagram, Mira re-shared a photo that designer Manish Malhotra had shared on his Instagram story and reminisced about the moment when she and Shahid walked hand in hand for a photo session at their wedding reception. In the photo, Mira is seen slaying in a white and sapphire blue lehenga and crop top while Shahid is seen looking dapper in a black tuxedo. Seeing the stunning photo from her reception shared by Manish, Mira couldn’t resist and shared it on her social media handle too.

Mira wrote, “Major Throwback! @manishmalhotra05.” A few days back, Mira shared another photo with Shahid from the early days of their marriage. Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Shahid and Mira are spending time together and often share what they are upto. From helping Misha to draw and paint to relishing delicious desserts, Mira has been keeping fans updated amid the lockdown via social media. Shahid too has been spending time at home amid lockdown. The shoot of his film, Jersey was halted back in March as Coronavirus cases were on the rise. Since then, Shahid and Mira are at home with their kids, Misha and Zain.

Check out Mira and Shahid’s throwback photo:

