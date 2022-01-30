Mira Kapoor’s ‘sugarboo’ Shahid Kapoor leans on his wifey in THIS lazy Sunday selfie

Mira Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood. We often get to see a glimpse of their lovey-dovey pictures on Instagram and it surely sets couple goals. Mira is quite active on social media and makes sure to give a glimpse of her life to her fans and followers. Today too, the star wife took to her IG handle to share a super cute picture of her and Shahid and we bet it will make you go awww and you would want to hug your partner right now.