Mira Kapoor shares cute PIC of ‘baby girl’ Misha as she wishes her on 6th birthday: Lucky to be your Mama

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood. The duo tied the knot in 2015 and since then the duo has left no stone unturned to constantly shell out couple goals. The couple had embraced parenthood with the arrival of their little girl, Misha Kapoor, on August 26, 2016. Later, on September 5, 2018, the family of three turned four with the arrival of their wonder boy, Zain Kapoor. Meanwhile, as Shahid and Mira's daughter Misha turned 6 today, the doting mother shared an adorable picture of their first born to mark the occasion.

Sharing the photo, the young mommy captioned it, “My baby girl, you are the sunshine of our lives! Happy 6 my darling, shine bright! You’re a little gem with a heart so pure, I’m lucky to be your Mama…I love you!” In the picture, Misha looks cute in a striped mini dress paired with white sneakers.

Have a look at Mira’s post:

Yesterday, To mark daughter Misha’s sixth birthday, Mira shared an adorable post on Instagram. Mira shared a throwback picture from a time just before she gave birth to daughter Misha Kapoor in 2016. The picture is a selfie taken by Mira's husband and actor Shahid Kapoor, who is seen making a quirky face, while pregnant Mira looks exhausted. Her caption read, "6 years ago, that night, this moment... Can you come out already? And then the best thing ever." Mira's post caught her brother-in-law and actor Ishaan Khatter's attention, who dropped many hearts in the post's comments section. Actor Kiara Advani too commented on the post, which read, "Awwww Happy Happy Birthday" with a heart.

Mira Rajput often shares posts on social media, keeping her fans updated. Just a few weeks ago, Mira had shared a picture of herself with Misha Kapoor. In the picture, the two were seen relaxing in a pool. She captioned it, "Virgo Girls" with the hashtag, Don't Mess With Us."

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s action entertainer and it will mark the Kabir Singh actor’s first collaboration with the filmmaker. Shahid will also be making his OTT debut soon with Raj and DK’s upcoming movie Farzi.