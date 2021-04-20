Mira Kapoor sheds major fitness inspiration and explains how she ‘smashed’ her ‘workout of the day’

Mira Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share an inspiring post-workout message. Take a look at what she had to say.

As an avid social media personality, Mira Kapoor has made a fanbase for her incredibly inspiring posts. The diva, who is known for her glamourous photos, also uses her platform to share points on how to take care of oneself at home. The star often shares home remedies for skin and hair care, also keeps her health fit with her workout sessions. She regularly keeps her army of fans updated with exciting new videos of her motivational yoga routine.

Mira took to her Instagram handle to share an empowering post. The diva posted a photo of a wristwatch which showed her workout accomplishment for the day. The star also wrote an inspiring note for her fans, “I’ve workout out through the cleanse,” and also summarized her emotions in merely four words by adding, “And feel lighter, faster, fitter & stronger!” However, her wristwatch appeared to be broken at the edge. Explaining the reason with a pun, the diva clarified, “clearly I smashed my WOD”, which stands for Workout of the Day.

Take a look at Mira Kapoor’s post:

Mira also teases her fans with adorable photos and videos of her family. Whenever the diva spends time with her hubby or their kids Misha and Zain, she capturres heartwarming memories which are definitely hard to miss. Mira also recently shared an adorable video of 'millennial mom fail' which featured Zain playing around with her makeup sponge. The funny video quickly grabbed everyone’s’ attention and evoked laughter in the comments section.

