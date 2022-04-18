Mira Kapoor swoons over hubby Shahid Kapoor's intense look, calls him ‘Grand Latte Extra Hot’

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are perfect examples of a match made in heaven. They tied the knot in the year 2015 and since then are going strong. To note, the couple has two kids - Zain and Misha. Apart from this, they are one of the most followed Bollywood couples on social media. Even though Mira is not from the entertainment industry, she enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Every now and then, Mira shares her husband’s photos and videos on Instagram which are completely unmissable.

Just a while back, Mira shared her husband’s latest photoshoot picture in the stories section of Instagram and it seems like she cannot get enough of her main man’s hotness. In the photo, Shahid is gazing intensely into the camera. While sharing the picture, Mira wrote, “Grand Latte Extra Hot.”

See Mira’s post here:

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in the movie Jersey. The movie also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in key roles. The movie was about to release on April 14 but got pushed a week ahead. Now, it will hit theatres on April 22. To note, this is the second time, Shahid starrer Jersey got postponed. Earlier, it was slated to release in December last year but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it got postponed. In addition to this, the actor has been on a promotional spree for a couple of weeks now and is leaving no stones unturned to promote the film along with Mrunal Thakur.

ALSO READ: Mira Rajput gives an adorable glimpse of her ‘honey’ Shahid Kapoor as they enjoy dinner date