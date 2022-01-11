Mira Rajput is a true blue Succession fan as she celebrates show's Golden Globe win for best television drama

Mira Kapoor is a self-confessed television fanatic. The social media diva has no qualms about it and often engages with millions of her followers in discussing the best shows. From The Crown to Schitt's Creek,. Mira makes sure to profess her love for the show, its actors and the characters. On Tuesday, she did just that, as she celebrated the Golden Globe win of her new favourite drama Succession.

For the unversed, Succession won the Best Television Series (Drama) at the 2022 Golden Globes. The already super popular show made some serious noise as Jeremy Strong who plays Kendall won best actor and and best supporting actress went to Sarah Snook who plays Shiv in Succession.

Looks like Mira is a huge Shiv and Kendall fan as she shared the happy news on her Instagram Story and captioned it, "Shiv & Knedall finally."

Take a look at Mira Kapoor's post for Succession:

Mira Kapoor has been a massive fan of shows like The Crown, Schitt's Creek and now Syccession. She had also confessed earlier that she had re-watched episodes of The Crown and even knew some of the dialogues by heart.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput will soon be moving into their new home in Mumbai. The couple have purchased a sprawling property in a luxury high-rise. The couple are doting parents to Misha and son Zain.

